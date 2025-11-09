FPIs Resume Selling After A Brief Pause In Oct; Withdraw Rs 12,569 Crore In Nov

After a brief pause in October, foreign portfolio investors have resumed selling, pulling out a net Rs 12,569 crore from Indian equities so far in November amid weak global cues and risk-off sentiment.

This follows a net inflow of Rs 14,610 crore in October, which had come after consecutive months of outflows - Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,990 crore in August, and Rs 17,700 crore in July, according to data from depositories.