FPIs Remain Net Sellers, Offload Nearly Rs 3,800 Crore Worth Of Equities

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers of Indian equities for the second straight day on Friday as they offloaded Indian shares worth Rs 3,795.72 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and purchased stocks worth Rs 4,148.48 crore.

On Thursday, FPIs had sold stocks worth Rs 1,255.2 crore. The overseas investors had begun the week by offloading Indian shares but turned net buyers on Tuesday after mopping up Rs 785.3 crore worth of stocks. They remained net buyers for Wednesday and bought shares worth Rs 6,247.9 crore.

On the other hand, domestic investors have remained net buyers of Indian equities for 26 straight sessions. On Thursday, they had bought Rs 3,940.9 crore worth of Indian equities.

Notably, the FPIs have offloaded equities worth Rs 1.43 lakh crore so far in 2025, as per data from National Securities Depository Ltd. The FIIs sold shares worth Rs 3,765 crore so far in November. In October, they had purchased equity worth Rs 14,610 crore.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, they bought equities worth Rs 14,590 crore in June.