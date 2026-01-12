FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Sixth Session; Selloff Crosses Rs 15,000 Crore
Foreign Portfolio Investors continued their pullout from Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Monday. The overseas investors net sold stocks worth Rs 3,638.4 crore, as per provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
In the previous session, FPIs offloaded Rs 3,769 crore, while on Thursday, they had sold shares worth 3,367 crore.
The outflow in local shares has crossed the Rs 15,000-crore mark and amounted to Rs 15,476 so far in 2026, as per data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.
Domestic institutions, on the other hand, continued their buying spree, mopping up shares worth Rs 5,839.3 crore. In the last session, they had bought Indian equities worth Rs 5,596 crore.
Indian Markets Snap Losing Streak Ahead Of Earnings Season
Indian equities broke their five-day losing streak to end near day's high as India-US trade deal hopes, and earnings season ignited a sharp rebound. Nifty had fallen below the 25,000 levels but closed near 25,800.
Intraday, both Nifty and Sensex fell nearly 0.90% but after it saw a sharp recovery it rose as much as 0.50%.
Nifty ended 106.95 points or 0.42% higher at 25,790.25. Nifty recovered over 300 points from the day’s low. Sensex ended 301.93 points or 0.36% higher at 83,878.17.
According to analysts at Bajaj Broking Research, safe-haven assets sustained their demand as geopolitical tensions persisted, helping precious metals extend their rally.
The commodities space outperformed, supported by firm metal prices amid supply-side constraints and renewed buying interest
Broader indices on the other hand ended in the negative. Nifty Midcap 150 ended 0.17% lower and Nifty Smallcap 250 closed 0.67% lower. Most sectoral indices rose with Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank leading the advance, Nifty Media and Nifty realty were among the laggards.