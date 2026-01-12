FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Sixth Session; Selloff Crosses Rs 15,000 Crore

Foreign Portfolio Investors continued their pullout from Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Monday. The overseas investors net sold stocks worth Rs 3,638.4 crore, as per provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

In the previous session, FPIs offloaded Rs 3,769 crore, while on Thursday, they had sold shares worth 3,367 crore.

The outflow in local shares has crossed the Rs 15,000-crore mark and amounted to Rs 15,476 so far in 2026, as per data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.

Domestic institutions, on the other hand, continued their buying spree, mopping up shares worth Rs 5,839.3 crore. In the last session, they had bought Indian equities worth Rs 5,596 crore.