FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Ninth Straight Session, Offload Stocks Worth Over Rs 1,500 Crore

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) extended their selling streak of Indian equities for the ninth consecutive day on Friday. The overseas investors offloaded shares worth Rs 1,583.37 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Domestic institutional investors remained buyers for the 28th session and bought equities worth Rs 489.76 crore. On Wednesday they had bought stocks worth Rs 2916.14 crore.

On Wednesday, FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 1,605.20 crore, on Tuesday they sold equities worth Rs 2,327.09 crore while DII had purchased equities worth Rs 3,845.87 crore. Monday's session saw the overseas investors offloading Indian equities worth nearly Rs 2,831.59 crore while DII had purchased equities worth Rs 3,845.87 crore.

In this week the foreign investors have sold stocks worth nearly Rs 8,347.25 crore while DII mopped up equities worth nearly Rs 13,013.40 crore. So far in October FPIs have sold stocks worth approximately Rs 3,842.

Last week, FPIs sold Indian equities worth nearly Rs 19,570 crore while DIIs bought shares worth Rs 17,411.40 crore. In the week prior to that, FPIs offloaded shares worth Rs 1,192.8 crore while DIIs bought Rs 11,088.41 crore.

Last month, FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 23,885 crore, according to National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in 2025, FPIs have offloaded equities worth nearly Rs 1.583 lakh crore.

The Indian benchmarks extended their gains into the second day this week and closed higher. The Nifty 50 closed 0.23% higher at 24,894.25 while Sensex closed 0.26% higher at 81191.58. All sectoral indices gain higher for the week.

India's forex reserves declined to $700.23 billion, after dropping $2.334 during the week ended Sept. 26, 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the kitty had dropped to $702.57 billion after decreasing $396 million.