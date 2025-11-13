FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Fourth Day, Offload Stocks Worth More Than Rs 380 Crore

There was a spike in activity on the Foreign Portfolio Investor's (FPI) front on Thursday, with the overseas investors having sold Rs 383.68 crore worth of Indian equities in the end, as per provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

FPIs engaged in some heavy buying action and mopped up equities worth Rs 14,902.63 crore, only to offload Rs 15,286.31 crore of Indian stocks and remain net sellers for a fourth consecutive session.

The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers for the 15th straight session, as they mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,091.87 crore.

On Wednesday, the overseas investors sold stocks worth Rs 1,750.03 crore while DII bought Indian equities worth Rs 5,127.12 crore. On Tuesday they sold approximately Rs 803.22 crore worth of stocks, while DIIs bought Rs 2,188.47 crore Indian equities; on Monday they sold approximately Rs 4,115 crore shares.

So far, this week FPIs have offloaded shares worth nearly Rs 7,052 crore and in the last week, they have sold shares worth approximately Rs 1,633 crore.

In November, the institutional investors sold Rs 8,145 crore worth of shares and so far in 2025 they have offloaded equities worth Rs 1.48 lakh crore, as per data from National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL)

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, they bought stakes worth Rs 14,590 crore in June.

The Nifty remained flat at close on Thursday and erased previous day's gains. Top Nifty gainers included Asian Paints Ltd. and Hindalco Industries Ltd.

While Eternal Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. and ONGC Ltd. fell the most. Broader market indices ended on flat note.