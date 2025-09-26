FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Fifth Day, Offload Shares Worth Rs 19,570 Crore This Week

Foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian shares for a fifth consecutive session on Friday. The overseas investors sold stocks worth approximately Rs 5,687.58 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors remained buyers for the 24th session and mopped equities worth Rs 5,843.21 crore.

This week, FPIs sold shares worth nearly Rs 19,570 crore while DIIs have bought shares worth Rs 17,411.40 crore. In the last week, FPIs offloaded shares worth Rs 1,192.80 crore while DIIs have bought Rs 11,088.41 crore.

The FPIs sold stocks worth nearly Rs 4,995.42 crore on Thursday; Rs 2425.75 crore on Wednesday; Rs 3,551.19 crore on Tuesday; and Rs 2,910 crore on Monday, according to the data from National Securities Depository Ltd.

So far in September, they have offloaded equities worth Rs 17,551 crore, as per NSDL. The FPIs' net selling in August stood at Rs 34,993 crore, and in July, it was Rs 17,741 crore. However, they were net buyers of equities worth Rs 14,590 crore in June.

In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.48 lakh crore.

On Friday, the benchmark indices clocked in their worst week in nearly eight months closed in red for the sixth consecutive session. Nifty ended 0.95% lower at 24,654.7 while Sensex ended 0.90% lower at 80,426.46. All sectoral Indices fell over 1% for the week.