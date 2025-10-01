FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Eighth Consecutive Day Even As Markets Rebound

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) extended their selling streak of Indian equities for the eighth straight session on Wednesday. The overseas investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,605.20 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Domestic institutional investors remained buyers for the 27th session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2916.14 crore.

On Tuesday, FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 2,327.09 crore while DII had purchased equities worth Rs 3,845.87 crore. Monday's session saw the overseas investors offloading Indian equities worth nearly Rs 2,831.59 crore while DII had purchased equities worth Rs 3,845.87 crore.

Last week, FPIs sold Indian equities worth nearly Rs 19,570 crore while DIIs bought shares worth Rs 17,411.40 crore. In the week prior to that, FPIs offloaded shares worth Rs 1,192.8 crore while DIIs bought Rs 11,088.41 crore.

Last month, FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 23,885 crore, according to National Securities Depository Ltd., while they have offloaded shares worth a total of Rs 1.58 lakh crore till now in 2025.

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices snapped their eight-day losing streak and ended in green. Nifty 50 settled 0.92% higher at 24,836.30 while Sensex ended 0.89% higher at 80,983.31. All sectoral indices gained except for Nifty PSU Banks.

The Indian Rupee closed 9 paise stronger at 88.69 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg data.

"Opening on a positive note, the index maintained its upward momentum through most of the session, with intraday dips being bought into, ultimately closing with healthy gains. Sentiment was further buoyed by the central bank’s proposals on capital market lending and banking operations", stated Bajaj Broking Research.

While Indian equity markets will remain closed on Thursday for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti, Siddhartha Khemka, head of research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect positive momentum to sustain on Friday, supported by an accommodative monetary policy, favourable monsoon season and festive-led boost in demand.