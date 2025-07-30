FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Eight Straight Sessions

Foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian shares for the eight consecutive session on Wednesday as they sold stocks worth Rs 850 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The domestic institutional investors, who stayed buyers for the 18th straight session, acquired stocks worth Rs 1,829 crore.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 17,578 crore in July so far and Rs 14,590 crore in the previous month, as per National Securities Depositories Ltd. data. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 95,479 crore.