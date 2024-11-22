FPIs Remain Net Sellers For 38 Straight Sessions

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 38th consecutive session on Friday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 13th straight session.

Foreign portfolio investors net sold stocks worth Rs 1,278.4 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs were net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,722.2 crore.

In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 13,264.1 crore, while the DIIs purchased shares worth Rs 13,518.6 crore.

The FPIs have offloaded stocks worth Rs 40,947.5 crore so far in November, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 37,559.1 crore.