Foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian shares on Wednesday and sold stocks worth approximately Rs 4,196.77 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs that have been buyers for the 23rd session bought stocks worth Rs 5,954.61 crore.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 17,741 crore in July, as per NSDL data. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.03 lakh crore.