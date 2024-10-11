FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Tenth Session

Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, or FPIs, remained net sellers of Indian equities for ten consecutive sessions on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,730.87 crore.

According to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,162.66 crore.

In the last five sessions, FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 27,674.99 crore, while domestic institutional investors have purchased shares worth Rs 31,363.61 crore.