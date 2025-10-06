FPIs Remain Net Sellers Even As Nifty Closes Above 25,000

The foreign portfolio investors on Monday stayed net sellers of Indian shares for the 10th consecutive session. The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 313.77 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs stayed net buyers for the 29th session and bought stake worth Rs 5,036.39 crore.

In the last week, FPIs sold stake worth Rs 8,347.25 crore and DIIs bought stake worth Rs 13,013 crore. In the week prior to that FPIs sold Indian equities worth nearly Rs 19,570 crore while DIIs bought shares worth Rs 17,411.40 crore.

The FPIs sold stake worth Rs 1,696.09 crore on Friday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in October FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 5,427 crore, according to NSDL.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.60 lakh crore.

Equity benchmarks extended their winning streak for the third consecutive session, with the Nifty closing above the 25,000 mark. The rally was led by strong gains in Nifty IT and Financials, helping benchmarks slightly outperform broader market indices.

Nifty 50 ended 0.74% higher at 25,077.65 and Sensex closed 0.68% higher at 81,759.45 on Monday. The Nifty rose over 0.81% during the day to 25,095.95, while the Sensex climbed 0.79% to 81,846.42.

India's forex reserves declined to $700.23 billion, after dropping $2.334 during the week ended Sept. 26, 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data on Friday. In the week ended Sept. 19, the kitty had dropped to $702.57 billion after decreasing $396 million.