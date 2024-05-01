FPIs Pull Out Rs 8,600 Crore From Indian Equities Due To Mauritius Tax Treaty Tweak

After infusing money for two straight months, foreign investors turned net sellers in April with the dumping of Indian equities worth Rs 8,700 crore on concerns over a tweak in India's tax treaty with Mauritius and a sustained rise in US bond yields. This came following a staggering net investment of Rs 35,098 crore in March and Rs 1,539 crore in February, data with the depositories showed. Overall, the total inflow for 2024 so far stood at Rs 2,222 crore in equities and Rs 44,908 crore in debt market.