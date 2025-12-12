FPIs Pull Out Nearly Rs 18,000 Crore In Two Weeks Of December

Overseas investors have pulled out Rs 18,000 crore from the Indian stock market in the first two weeks of December, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.

Foreign portfolio investors net sold Rs 1,114 crore on Friday, marking a 12th consecutive session of selling, as per provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The selloff is the longest since August.

FPIs have pulled out nearly Rs 1.6 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year, as per NSDL data, which includes primary market transactions.