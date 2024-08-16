FPIs Ownership In NSE-Listed Firms Drops To 12-Year Low

An analysis of the Nifty 500 revealed that FPI ownership continued to taper, falling 24 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 18.7%. The same fell by 28 basis points sequentially to 17.6% for the NSE-listed companies.

This is the fifth drop in a row, corroborating with strong foreign capital outflows in the first two months of the quarter. The FPI ownership in the Nifty 50 companies, however, inched up by a modest 15 bps compared to the to 24.5%.

Talking about the domestic mutual funds' share, it rose to a fresh all-time high of 11.1%, 9.6% and 9.2% in the Nifty 50, Nifty 500 and NSE-listed companies respectively. The DMFs injected a net amount of Rs 1.3 lakh crore into Indian equities in the June quarter.