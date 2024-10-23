FPIs Offload Rs 5,685 Crore In 18th Consecutive Selling Session
In October, including Tuesday sales, the FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 92,143 crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 89,311.1 crore.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 18th consecutive session on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 22nd straight session.
The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 5.685.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 6,039.9 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 24,832.2 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 25,329.5 crore.
In September, the FPIs sold stocks valued at Rs 15,423 crore, while the DIIs purchased stocks valued at Rs 31,860 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 28,647 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The FII flow was net negative in the first fortnight of October. In 2024, the highest inflows were seen in commercial and professional services, telecommunication, and consumer services, according to Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.'s fortnightly sector-wise foreign flow report.
Financial services sector saw largest outflow in the year, followed by the energy sector.
The Indian benchmark equity indices fell for the third consecutive day on Wednesday to end at their lowest level since Aug. 14 again amid quarterly earnings releases. The indices saw a volatile session as they gained as much as 0.5% during the day and fell as much as 0.4% as well to finally close a little lower.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 36.60 points or 0.15% down at 24,435.50 and the BSE Sensex ended 138.74 points or 0.17% lower at 80,081.98.