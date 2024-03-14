FPIs Net Sold Over Rs 15,500 Crore In Wednesday Sell-Off

Foreign portfolio investors net sold nearly Rs 15,474 crore in the secondary markets in Wednesday's broader market sell-off. This figure is calculated by excluding the ITC Ltd. shares bought by the foreign investors sold by British American Tobacco as part of its capital re-allocation policy.

Foreign investors gross sold Rs 37,819 crore and net bought Rs 33,244 crore (including ITC shares) in the market on Wednesday as per the provisional data.

The figures have been collated based on provisional gross buy and sales figures reported by the stock exchanges and the block deal data on the BSE website.

Foreign investors bought ITC shares worth Rs 10,878.8 crore on Wednesday block deal, according to the data collated by NDTV Profit.

Domestic institutional investors net bough.t Rs 9,093.7 crore amid the market meltdown on Wednesday. Domestic buyers acquired Rs 6,599.7 crore in ITC alone.