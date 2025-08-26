FPIs Net Sell Stocks Worth Rs 6,580 Crore As Nifty, Sensex Tank

The foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian shares for the third consecutive session on Tuesday as markets fell over 1%.

The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 6,580.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs stayed net sellers for the second session and bought stakes worth Rs 6,807.90 crore.

The FPIs sold stake worth Rs 964.6 crore on Monday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in August, the FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 23,255 crore, according to NSDL.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 17,741 crore in July. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.19 lakh crore.

The benchmark equity indices closed in the red on Tuesday, as the US is proceeding with its decision to tax Indian imports 50% as the White House drafted papers for it. Losses in global markets weighed on Indian markets too.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 255.7 points or 1.02% lower at 24,712.05 and the BSE Sensex closed 849.37 points or 1.04% lower at 80,786.54.

The Nifty fell over 200 points from the day’s high to end at its lowest level in the past seven sessions. During the day, the Nifty tanked 1.11% to 24,689.6, while the Sensex plunged 1.16% to 80,685.98.