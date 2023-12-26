FPIs Mop Up Equities Worth Rs 57,000 Crore In December, Highest In Two Years

Foreign portfolio investors have invested Rs 57,313 crore in Indian equities till Dec. 22 after reversing their selling streak in November, shows depository data. The inflows in December is the highest in the year 2023.

The inflows witnessed in December is the highest since Dec 2020, when FPI infused Rs 62,016 in a month, according to National Securities Depository Ltd.

The surge in inflow was witnessed after Bharatiya Janata Party secured majorities in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, which strengthened its position as the dominant party in north India.

On a macro level, the U.S. Federal Reserve also kept its key interest rate in line with expectations at the latest FOMC meet and signalled three cuts next year. This also led to a decline in U.S. bond yields.

According to ICICI Direct Research, CY23 saw resumption in FII flows as interest rate peaks and expectations of rate cut sets in. "Fresh flows were seen as market anticipated a halt and then gradual decline in interest rates," it said in a note.

Dollar index has started losing its steam after U.S. Federal Reserve hit a pause button. "As a result, we expect dollar index to weaken further and capital flows should be seen into emerging markets. Historical evidences suggests that India should be the major beneficiary of these flows," ICICI Direct Research said.

Foreign investors have bought Indian equities worth Rs 1,62,285 crore so far this year, according to NSDL data.