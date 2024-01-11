FPIs Lose Over Rs 1,900 Crore As Polycab Shares Fall 21% After IT Raid

Foreign portfolio investors lost Rs 1,900 crore on Thursday after the income tax department detected unaccounted cash sales of Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 400 crore cash payments made by a distributor on behalf of Polycab India Ltd.

Shares of the company declined by over 21%, with the lower price band being revised three times during the course of the day on Thursday.

Total investor wealth erosion stood at Rs 15,500 crore, after the market capitalisation for the company fell over Rs 58,600 crore at the end of the day.

The income tax department initiated search and seizure operations against the wire manufacturer on Dec. 22, 2023, as notified by the Press Information Bureau on Jan. 10, after market hours.

The search action was conducted at more than 50 premises located in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nasik, Daman, Halol and Delhi.