FPIs Keep Up Selling Streak, Sell Stocks Worth Rs 2,021 Crore
Overseas investors have pulled out nearly Rs 1.59 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year, as per data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.
Foreign portfolio investors (IPOs) continued their selling spree in Indian stocks for the 11th straight session on Thursday, the longest stretch since October.
FPIs net sold stocks worth Rs 2,021 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). They offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,651 crore in the previous session.
Overseas investors have pulled out nearly Rs 1.59 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year, as per data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., which includes primary market transactions.
In the previous week, Rs 11,820 crore had been withdrawn from Indian stocks. November saw a net outflow of Rs 3,765 crore.
On the other hand, domestic institutions mopped up shares worth Rs 3,796 crore, extending their buying streak to the 35th session. DII inflow on Wednesday stood at Rs 3,752 crore.
The NSE Nifty 50 snapped its losing streak. The index ended 0.55% higher, up 140.55 points to 25,899.
The benchmark indices slightly outperformed broader market indices with Reliance Industries Ltd. and Eternal Ltd. emerging as top gains in the Nifty Index. Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma gained over 1% for the day.
The Nifty Auto sector emerged as the top gaining sector for the day with Samvardhan Motherson International Ltd. and Sona BLW Precisions Forgings Ltd. gaining the most in the sector.