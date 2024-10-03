FPIs Hit Record Selling In 2024 While DIIs Max Out Buying Amid Nifty, Sensex Slump

Overseas investors saw their highest single-day selling in 2024, while domestic institutional investors recorded peak buying as NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex plunged, following Securities and Exchange Board of India's curbs on futures trading and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers for the fourth session and offloaded stocks worth Rs 15,243.27 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the highest selling by foreign portfolio investors in 2024.

Earlier on June 4, FPIs recorded highest single-day selling, where they sold stocks worth Rs 12,436.2 crore, as the markets took a plunge, as poll trends indicated a closer-than-expected fight for the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the eighth consecutive session and bought equities worth Rs 12,913.96 crore, the NSE data showed. This is the highest sale by domestic institutional investors in 2024.