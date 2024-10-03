FPIs Hit Record Selling In 2024 While DIIs Max Out Buying Amid Nifty, Sensex Slump
FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 20,822.62 crores in October so far, while DIIs have bought equities worth Rs 17,523.51 crore.
Overseas investors saw their highest single-day selling in 2024, while domestic institutional investors recorded peak buying as NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex plunged, following Securities and Exchange Board of India's curbs on futures trading and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers for the fourth session and offloaded stocks worth Rs 15,243.27 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the highest selling by foreign portfolio investors in 2024.
Earlier on June 4, FPIs recorded highest single-day selling, where they sold stocks worth Rs 12,436.2 crore, as the markets took a plunge, as poll trends indicated a closer-than-expected fight for the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the eighth consecutive session and bought equities worth Rs 12,913.96 crore, the NSE data showed. This is the highest sale by domestic institutional investors in 2024.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 88,975 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
With today's record, FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 20,822.62 crore in October so far, while DIIs have bought equities worth Rs 17,523.51 crore.
The FPIs bought stocks worth Rs 15,423.4 crore in September, while domestic institutional investors have picked up stocks worth Rs 31,860.3 crore.
On Oct. 3, the Indian equity indices saw their worst session since Aug. 5, as the market cap of the Nifty 50 companies declined by Rs 4.09 lakh crore to Rs 200.94 lakh crore, according to data on the National Stock Exchange.
The Nifty 50 ended 546.80 points or 2.12% lower at 25,250.10, and the Sensex ended 1,769.19 points or 2.10% down at 82,497.10. The benchmark Nifty 50 index declined 2.20% to 25,230.30, and the Sensex fell 2.17% to 82,434.02.