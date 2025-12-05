FPIs Extend Selloff In Indian Stocks To Most Days Since October

Foreign portfolio investors extended their selling spree in Indian stocks to a seventh straight session on Friday, the longest stretch since October.

FPIs net sold stocks worth Rs 439 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. They offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,944 crore in the previous session.

Overseas funds have pulled out nearly Rs 1.6 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year, as per data from the National Securities Depository Ltd, which includes primary market transactions.

In just this week, Rs 11,820 have been withdrawn from Indian stocks. November saw a net outflow of Rs 3,765 crore.