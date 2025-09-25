FPIs Extend Selling Streak, Offload Over Rs 4,900-Crore Shares

Foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian shares for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday.

The overseas investors sold stocks worth approximately Rs 4,995.42 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. On the other hand, the domestic institutional investors remained buyers for the 23rd session and mopped equities worth Rs 5,103.01 crore.

In the last week, FPIs offloaded shares worth Rs 1,192.80 crore while DIIs have bought 11,088.41 crore.

The FPIs sold stocks worth nearly Rs 2425.75 crore on Wednesday, Rs 3,551.19 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 2,910 crore on Monday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in September, they have offloaded equities worth Rs 13,450 crore.

The FPIs' net selling in August stood at Rs 34,993 crore, and in July, it was Rs 17,741 crore. However, they were net buyers of equities worth Rs 14,590 crore in June.

In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.42 lakh crore.

On Thursday, the benchmark indices closed in red for the fifth consecutive session, clocking the longest losing streak since March. Nifty ended 0.66% lower at 24,890.85 while Sensex ended 0.68% lower at 81,159.68. All Nifty sectors closed in the red except for Nifty Metals.

"Aggressive call writing in the past couple of trading sessions damaged bullish sentiments following the H-1B visa concerns. Going ahead, we expect it to test 24750 spot levels that is the 100 DEMA as well as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of previous up move", said Vipin Kumar assistant vice president, technical and derivative research, Globe Capital Market.