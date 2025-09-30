FPIs Extend Selling Streak Into 7th Day, Offload Equities Worth Rs 2,327 Crore

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers of Indian equities for the seventh straight session on Tuesday. The overseas investors sold stocks worth approximately Rs 2,327.09 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Domestic institutional investors remained buyers for the 26th session and purchased equities worth Rs 5,761.63 crore.

On Monday, they had sold stocks worth Rs 2,831.59 crore while DII had purchased equities worth Rs 3,845.87 crore.

In the last week, FPIs sold Indian equities worth nearly Rs 19,570 crore while DIIs bought shares worth Rs 17,411.40 crore. While in the week prior to that, they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,192.8 crore while DIIs bought Rs 11,088.41 crore.

So far in September, they have sold stocks worth Rs 23,885 crore, according to National Securities Depository Ltd., while they have offloaded shares worth a total of Rs 1.54 lakh crore till now in the 2025.

On Tuesday, the Nifty ended in the red for the eighth consecutive session, after a volatile and choppy trade driven by monthly F&O expiry. At the close, the Sensex slipped 97.32 points, or 0.12%, to 80,267.62, while the Nifty fell 23.80 points, or 0.10%, to 24,611.10.

"Persistent selling by foreign investors has weighed on sentiment, extending the market’s losing streak to eight sessions. Traders remain cautious ahead of the RBI policy outcome tomorrow, where the MPC is widely expected to leave rates unchanged," stated Bajaj Broking Research.

The index appears to be consolidating its recent gains, gradually forming a base, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Rupee closed three paise weaker at 88.79 against the greenback on Tuesday. It had closed at 88.76 a dollar on Monday.