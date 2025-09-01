Rs 1,700-Crore Shares Sold: FPI Outflows Continue Even As Market Snaps Three-Day Decline

The foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian shares on Monday for the sixth consecutive session despite markets rising nearly 1%.

The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 1,703.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs stayed net buyers for the fifth session and bought stake worth Rs 4,316.1 crore.

The FPIs sold stake worth Rs 9,024.69 crore on Friday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

The benchmark equity indices closed in the green on Monday after three straight sessions of decline.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 198.2 points or 0.81% higher at 24,625.05 and the BSE Sensex closed 554.84 points or 0.7% up at 80,364.49. The Nifty rose as much as 0.85% during the day to 24,635.6, while the Sensex climbed 0.75% to 80,406.84.