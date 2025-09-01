Business NewsMarketsRs 1,700-Crore Shares Sold: FPI Outflows Continue Even As Market Snaps Three-Day Decline
ADVERTISEMENT

Rs 1,700-Crore Shares Sold: FPI Outflows Continue Even As Market Snaps Three-Day Decline

In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

01 Sep 2025, 10:13 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>So far in September FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 8,983 crore, according to NSDL. (Photo: Envato)</p></div>
So far in September FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 8,983 crore, according to NSDL. (Photo: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian shares on Monday for the sixth consecutive session despite markets rising nearly 1%.

The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 1,703.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs stayed net buyers for the fifth session and bought stake worth Rs 4,316.1 crore.

The FPIs sold stake worth Rs 9,024.69 crore on Friday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

The benchmark equity indices closed in the green on Monday after three straight sessions of decline.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 198.2 points or 0.81% higher at 24,625.05 and the BSE Sensex closed 554.84 points or 0.7% up at 80,364.49. The Nifty rose as much as 0.85% during the day to 24,635.6, while the Sensex climbed 0.75% to 80,406.84.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Snap Three-Session Decline As Infosys, M&M Lead Gains
Opinion
Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Snap Three-Session Decline As Infosys, M&M Lead Gains
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT