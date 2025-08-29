FPIs Extend Selling Streak As Nifty Logs Steepest Weekly Fall In Nearly Five Months

The foreign portfolio investors on Friday stayed net sellers of Indian shares for the fifth consecutive session as markets extended their decline for the third session and logged their steepest weekly fall in nearly five months.

The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 8,092.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fourth session and bought stake worth Rs 10,925.34 crore.

In this week, FPIs have sold stake worth Rs 20,731.98 crore.

The FPIs sold stake worth Rs 6,077.02 crore on Thursday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in August, FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 34,993 crore, according to NSDL.

The FPIs sold shares worth Rs 17,741 crore in July and bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.30 lakh crore.

The benchmark equity indices closed in the red for the third straight session on Friday, dragged down by shares of Reliance Industries Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 74.05 points or 0.3% lower at 24,426.85 and the BSE Sensex closed 270.92 points or 0.34% down at 79,809.6. The Nifty fell over 0.39% during the day to 24,404.7, while the Sensex slipped 0.42% to 79,741.76.

On a weekly basis, the Nifty snapped its two-week winning streak and declined nearly 2%, posting the steepest weekly decline since week ended April 4.