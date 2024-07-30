FPIs Continue Selling Trend For Second Day

FPIs have bought stocks worth Rs 8,872.33 crore in July, while domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 23,422.6 crore.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 38,432 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

India's benchmark stock indices continued their gains for the third consecutive session to end at fresh record closing highs on Tuesday, led by gains in HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., and NTPC Ltd.

Both indices closed at their highest levels. The NSE Nifty 50 closed up 21.20 points, or 0.09% at 24,857.30, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 99.56 points, or 0.12% higher at 81,455.40.