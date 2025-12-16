FPIs Continue Selling Spree, Sell Shares Worth Rs 2,382

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) extended their selling streak into the 15th session after offloading Indian equities worth Rs 2,382 crore on Monday, as per provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In the last session on Friday, they had sold shares worth Rs 1,468 crore. In the first two weeks of December, the overseas investors pulled Rs 18,000 crore from the Indian stock market according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL).

The selloff has been the longest since August when they sold Rs 35,000 crore.

FPIs have pulled out nearly Rs 1.60 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year, as per NSDL data, which includes primary market transactions. Last month they had sold only Rs 3,765 crore.

In contrast to this, Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) mopped up shares worth Rs 1,077 crore, extending their buying streak to the 37th session. DII's steady purchasing streaks have helped equities weather the FPI exodus with their capital inflow.