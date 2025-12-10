FPIs Continue Selling Spree, Offload Stocks Worth Rs 1,651 Crore
Overseas investors have pulled out nearly Rs 1.57 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year.
Foreign portfolio investors continued their selling spree in Indian stocks for the 10th straight session on Wednesday, the longest stretch since October.
FPIs net sold stocks worth Rs 1,651 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. They offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,760.1 crore in the previous session.
Overseas investors have pulled out nearly Rs 1.57 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year, as per data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., which includes primary market transactions.
In the previous week, Rs 11,820 crore had been withdrawn from Indian stocks. November saw a net outflow of Rs 3,765 crore.
On the other hand, domestic institutions mopped up shares worth Rs 3,752 crore, extending their buying streak to the 34th session. DII inflow on Tuesday stood at Rs 6,224.89 crore.
The NSE Nifty 50 slipped below the 26,000 mark, extending its losing streak. The index ended 0.32% lower, down 81.65 points to 25,758.
The benchmark indices outperformed broader market indices with InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. and Eternal Ltd. emerging as top losers in the Nifty Index. Broader Market indices close lower and sectoral indices close on a mixed note.