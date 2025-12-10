FPIs Continue Selling Spree, Offload Stocks Worth Rs 1,651 Crore

Foreign portfolio investors continued their selling spree in Indian stocks for the 10th straight session on Wednesday, the longest stretch since October.

FPIs net sold stocks worth Rs 1,651 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. They offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,760.1 crore in the previous session.

Overseas investors have pulled out nearly Rs 1.57 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year, as per data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., which includes primary market transactions.

In the previous week, Rs 11,820 crore had been withdrawn from Indian stocks. November saw a net outflow of Rs 3,765 crore.