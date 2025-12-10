Business NewsMarketsFPIs Continue Selling Spree, Offload Stocks Worth Rs 1,651 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

FPIs Continue Selling Spree, Offload Stocks Worth Rs 1,651 Crore

Overseas investors have pulled out nearly Rs 1.57 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year.

10 Dec 2025, 08:59 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> FPIs net sold stocks worth Rs 1,651 crore. (Image of dollar currency notes. Source: Envato)</p></div>
FPIs net sold stocks worth Rs 1,651 crore. (Image of dollar currency notes. Source: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Foreign portfolio investors continued their selling spree in Indian stocks for the 10th straight session on Wednesday, the longest stretch since October.

FPIs net sold stocks worth Rs 1,651 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. They offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,760.1 crore in the previous session.

Overseas investors have pulled out nearly Rs 1.57 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year, as per data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., which includes primary market transactions.

In the previous week, Rs 11,820 crore had been withdrawn from Indian stocks. November saw a net outflow of Rs 3,765 crore.

On the other hand, domestic institutions mopped up shares worth Rs 3,752 crore, extending their buying streak to the 34th session. DII inflow on Tuesday stood at Rs 6,224.89 crore.

The NSE Nifty 50 slipped below the 26,000 mark, extending its losing streak. The index ended 0.32% lower, down 81.65 points to 25,758.

The benchmark indices outperformed broader market indices with InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. and Eternal Ltd. emerging as top losers in the Nifty Index. Broader Market indices close lower and sectoral indices close on a mixed note.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Today: Nifty Ends Near 25,700, Sensex Closes Lower; IndiGo, Zomato, Trent Decline Most
Opinion
Stock Market Today: Nifty Ends Near 25,700, Sensex Closes Lower; IndiGo, Zomato, Trent Decline Most
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT