FPI Volatility Continues Even As Markets Hit Over-Two Month High
The DIIs stayed net buyers for the ninth session and bought stake worth Rs 3,326.56 crore.
The foreign portfolio investors on Thursday turned net buyers of Indian shares extending its alternate cycle of buying and selling. The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 366.69 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs stayed net buyers for the ninth session and bought stake worth Rs 3,326.56 crore.
In the last week, FPIs sold stake worth Rs 3,630.35 crore.
The FPIs sold stake worth Rs 230.44 crore on Wednesday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in September FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 8,730 crore, according to NSDL.
The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.39 lakh crore.
The benchmark equity indices closed in the green for the third straight session on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points and signaled the possibility of two additional rate reductions this year.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 93.35 points or 0.37% higher at 25,423.60 and the BSE Sensex closed 320.25 points or 0.39% up at 83,013.96. The Nifty rose over 0.47% during the day to 25,448.95, while the Sensex climbed 0.54% to 83,141.21.
In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled over 1% higher while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended more than 1% lower.
Markets in Europe were trading significantly higher. US markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday.