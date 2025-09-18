FPI Volatility Continues Even As Markets Hit Over-Two Month High

The foreign portfolio investors on Thursday turned net buyers of Indian shares extending its alternate cycle of buying and selling. The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 366.69 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs stayed net buyers for the ninth session and bought stake worth Rs 3,326.56 crore.

In the last week, FPIs sold stake worth Rs 3,630.35 crore.

The FPIs sold stake worth Rs 230.44 crore on Wednesday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in September FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 8,730 crore, according to NSDL.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.39 lakh crore.