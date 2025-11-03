FPI Start November On A Selling Note, Sell Equities Worth Over Rs 1,800 Crore

The foreign portfolio investors on Monday stayed net sellers of Indian shares for the fourth straight session. The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 1,884 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

While the DIIs stayed net buyers for the eighth day and bought stake worth Rs 3,516 crore.

The highest-single day buying was recorded on Sept. 5, when the FPIs sold stake worth Rs 13,054 crore followed by Feb. 28 when they sold shares worth Rs 11,639.02 crore. The third-highest single-day selling was seen on May 20 when FPIs offloaded stake worth Rs 10,016.10 crore.

During the previous week, FPIs sold stake worth Rs 2,103.34 crore, while in the earlier week FPIs sold shares worth Rs 2,038.03 crore, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.

FPIs have turned into sellers after one month of buying. In October FPIs have bought stakes worth Rs 14,610 crore, according to NSDL. The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June.

In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

The Indian equity markets closed the session in the green, with the benchmark Nifty 50 crossing and settling above the 25,700 mark, fueled by strong performance in financial and consumer goods companies. The positive sentiment extended across the broader market, with both the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices also finishing the day with gains.

The rally in the Nifty 50 was primarily driven by heavyweight buying in Shriram Finance and Tata Consumer Products, which emerged as the top individual stock contributors to the index's climb.

Nifty Midcap 150 gained significant ground, led by strong performances from Vodafone Idea and Schaeffler India. Nifty Smallcap 250 saw sharp gains, driven by Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy and TV18 Broadcast.