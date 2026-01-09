FPI Selloff Extends To Fifth Session, Taking Outflow To Nearly Rs 12,000 Crore
Foreign portfolio investors net sold stocks worth Rs 3,769 crore, as per provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas funds continued their pullout from Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors net sold stocks worth Rs 3,769 crore, as per provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
In the previous session, FPIs offloaded Rs 3,367 crore.
The outflow in local shares amount to Rs 11,790 crore so far into the new year, as per data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.
Domestic institutions on the other hand continued their buying spree, mopping up shares worth Rs 5,596 crore.
Markets Fall
Indian benchmark indices continued their decline for a fifth consecutive session, amid persistent risk-off mode due to uncertainty over US–India tariff talks and escalating geopolitical tensions, especially concerns over potential US trade measures linked to Russia-related sanctions.
At the close, the BSE Sensex declined 604.72 points, or 0.72%, to 83,576.24, while the Nifty 50 fell 193.55 points, or 0.75%, to 25,683.30.
Broader market underperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 falling 0.8% and 1.8% respectively.
The Nifty 50 saw a sharp correction of 2.5% during the week, marking one of its weakest performances in the past three months.
On the macro front, market participants remained cautious ahead of the domestic inflation data for December, scheduled to be released on Monday.
On global front, investors stayed on the sidelines amid caution ahead of a US Supreme Court decision on the validity of Trump tariffs. Sentiment was further dented after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated that the India–US trade agreement had been delayed.