FPI Selloff Extends To Fifth Session, Taking Outflow To Nearly Rs 12,000 Crore

Indian benchmark indices continued their decline for a fifth consecutive session, amid persistent risk-off mode due to uncertainty over US–India tariff talks and escalating geopolitical tensions, especially concerns over potential US trade measures linked to Russia-related sanctions.

At the close, the BSE Sensex declined 604.72 points, or 0.72%, to 83,576.24, while the Nifty 50 fell 193.55 points, or 0.75%, to 25,683.30.

Broader market underperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 falling 0.8% and 1.8% respectively.

The Nifty 50 saw a sharp correction of 2.5% during the week, marking one of its weakest performances in the past three months.

On the macro front, market participants remained cautious ahead of the domestic inflation data for December, scheduled to be released on Monday.

On global front, investors stayed on the sidelines amid caution ahead of a US Supreme Court decision on the validity of Trump tariffs. Sentiment was further dented after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated that the India–US trade agreement had been delayed.