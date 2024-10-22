FPIs Offload Rs 3,979 Crore In 17th Consecutive Selling Session

The FII flow was net negative in the first fortnight of October. In 2024, the highest inflows were seen in commercial and professional services, telecommunication, and consumer services, according to Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.'s fortnightly sector-wise foreign flow report.

Financial services sector saw largest outflow in the year, followed by the energy sector.

The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex closed at the lowest level in over two months on Tuesday as heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. weigh. Broad–based weakness in US stocks, Asian and European shares due to concern about the pace of unwinding of monetary conditions in the US also seeped into the Indian markets.

The Nifty 50 ended 309 points or 1.25% down at 24,472.10, and the Sensex closed 930.55 or 1.15% down at 80,220.72, the lowest level since Aug 14.

During the last leg of the trade, the Nifty 50 fell as much as 1.35% to 24,445.80, and the Sensex fell 1.23% to a low of 80,149.53.