FPIs Stay Net Sellers For 35 Consecutive Sessions

Benchmark equity indices extended their fall for another session with the Nifty marking longest losing streak -- eight sessions -- since Feb 28, 2023 and Sensex recording a fourth session of decline.

Nifty ended 0.3% or 78.9 points lower at 23,453.80 and the Sensex ended 0.3% or 241.3 points lower at 77,339.01.

Broader markets ended lower on Monday. The Bombay Stock Exchange Midcap outperformed benchmark indices and settled 0.17% lower. BSE Smallcap index settled 0.69% lower to underperform the benchmark indices.

Shares of Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. dragged the Nifty.

While those of HDFC Bank Ltd., State Bank Of India, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. minimised the fall.

Most sectoral indices ended higher with Nifty Metal rising the most and Nifty IT was the top loser.