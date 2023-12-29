FPI Inflows Surge To All-Time High Of Rs 1.71 Lakh Crore In 2023

Foreign inflows defied global volatility, geopolitical tensions and concerns about froth in the market as India's broader indices outpaced Nifty and Sensex. The Nifty 50 gained over 19% and the Sensex rose 18% this year, recording an eight-year winning streak.

The pace of FPI inflows spiked after the state election results strengthened the position of the BJP in the Hindi belt states and the US Federal Reserve signalled a pivot to rate cuts.

The domestic economy was resilient all across this time frame, with a revival in the private capex cycle, robust infrastructure spending by the government, record GST collection and, most importantly, margin expansion-led healthy, high double-digit corporate earnings growth, according to an ICICI Direct Research note.