At least four in every 10 investors in the Indian stock market is under 30 years of age, with the demographic as a proportion of total market participants growing steadily over the years.That's according to the National Stock Exchange's Market Pulse Report for June (with data from May), which also said that the investor base under 40 years command nearly 70% of the total registered investor base.The proportion of younger investors has grown consistently over the seven years, while that of their older peers has fallen by as much as 5% over the same period, the report said..The section of investors that are younger than 30 years of age is the only one that has grown since March 2018 to over 40% as on May 31, 2024..Consequently, the average age of an Indian investor stands at 32 years old, with the median at 36.In contrast, as on the year-ended March 2018, the corresponding figures were 38 and 41 years, respectively..The proportion of younger investors, however, fell briefly in FY19 but has risen every year since..Investors who are at least 60 years old have seen their share fall from 12.7% in March 2018 to 7.3% in May.Those who were at most 40 years old commanded a share of 53.9% of the total market participants. As of May, the figure was 69.3%..The NSE report considers only individuals and sole proprietorship firms.