Eyeing Long-Term Bets? India's Healthcare Sector Offers Four Key Themes For Next Decade

India’s healthcare sector is entering a phase of sustained, structurally driven growth, with limited near-term volatility and significant long-term opportunity, according to Amit Varma, Managing Partner at Quadria Capital, one of Asia’s largest healthcare-focused private equity firms.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Varma said he remains firmly bullish on healthcare over the next few years, even as other sectors grapple with global uncertainty. “Our portfolio companies continue to grow revenues at 15–20% year-on-year, with stable EBITDA margins,” he said, adding that barring short-lived disruptions such as tariff announcements, the sector has remained resilient.

Varma highlighted four key themes that he believes will dominate healthcare investment over the next decade.