Forget 20% Returns, 12-14% Is New Normal: Amar Ambani Issues Wake-Up Call Even As Markets Peak

Ambani spotlighted some of the unusual elements that 2025 witnessed in terms of US equities seeing their steepest underperformance in 16 years. Despite this, the capital flows into emerging markets are well above the historical average.

He pointed out that Indian equities have trailed emerging market peers the most in 25 years. The expert pointed out that global investors have now crowded into AI trade and India is seen as an anti-AI market that was already trading at high valuations.

Adding to this, India has been among the worst-hit by Donald Trump's tariffs, and a depreciating rupee has added to the pressure. Ambani also noted that though domestic money has held up index levels, a big part of that has gone into primary issuances rather than the secondary market.