Foreigners’ Derivatives Bets At Record $124 Billion In India

Since stumbling in June after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party lost its majority in parliament, Indian equities have staged a remarkable comeback. The Nifty has rallied 18% from a low that month to become one of Asia’s top performers. It hit a fresh peak Monday amid a risk-on sentiment in global markets following the Federal Reserve’s jumbo rate cut last week.

“The indication is clear that foreigners are turning bullish on India and this stance is expected to stay for a while,” said Anuj Dixit, executive vice president of equities at Mumbai-based Sovereign Global.

Global funds have plowed a net $8.5 billion into local shares from July 1 through the end of last week, set for the biggest quarterly inflow in more than a year. That’s despite stocks trading at high valuations relative to emerging-market peers.

--With assistance from Paresh Jatakia.