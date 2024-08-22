Foreign Investors Recalibrated To Cash In On Small-, Mid-Cap Outperformance: ICICI Securities

And in this case, FII ownership in Indian markets are probably at the lowest that they have been in some time. And the domestic flows of Rs 9,000-10,000 crore of net flows into SIPs make it a very sticky flow that comes into the markets every single time. So, is this time really different?

Vinod, before I get to the crux of what you've written on the note, it's a question that's been coming to my mind every single time people talk about dips in the markets, I would love to understand how you think about it that whether this particular cycle since post Covid is materially different than what's always happened in the past, in that there was a large dominance of global flows, which when turned moved out, were not sticky and brought the market down quite a lot.

Vinod Karki: I think the markets, if you see historically, they're never quite different. I mean, it's more or less the same story, but in a different package. So, the clearest comparison can be made from an economic perspective, where the demand is panning out in the economy. We had a similar patch between 2003 and2008, where you name the companies, they were similar in the sense, you know, the capital goods, real estate, utilities, infra, banks so far haven't been participating, which makes them a value in this cycle.

But eventually, there is no investment cycle. So, say if banks don't fund this investment cycle. So, the point is, while the market has already, you know, kind of made it up its mind that there's an investment boom coming. That's why all these sectors are rising. But somehow, the assumption is that there will be no re-leveraging cycle, which, from a macro perspective, cannot happen. You cannot have a full-grown investment cycle without the re-leveraging cycle. So that's the thing.

From an economic perspective, we have seen a similar story play out between 2003 and 2008, where the balance sheet driven companies were really outperforming. Now coming to the flows perspective, see what happens post-Covid, you saw interest rates go to zero and negative in certain countries, which really flared up the valuations. Since then, we have seen a mega interest rate cycle, upcycle in the US, which I think is the key driver for these outflows and the fluctuation in the outflows.

I think that cycle is more or less ending. So, from that perspective, given that India macro story remains intact, and this pressure which is coming up on equity valuation is because interest rates were, you know, rising very swiftly. That will ease. But having said that, the domestic flows have been so strong that they did not give an opportunity for the market to become cheaper, significantly cheaper, even while this volatility in FPI flows was seen. So that's why I think you might get into some kind of situation where the market has run ahead of what the fundamentals suggest, so the market-cap GDP is almost approaching.