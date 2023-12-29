Foreign Investors Looking At Where To Invest In India, Says Macquarie's Sandeep Bhatia

When deciding on investments in India, it is not about whether to invest but where to do so as Indian companies offer better quality than those in Asia, according to Sandeep Bhatia, head of equity-India at Macquarie Group.

Though the valuations might give pause, they are ultimately accepted, Bhatia told NDTV Profit.

There's an underlying assumption that the current government will secure some form of majority, according to him. Even in the worst case scenario, where the seat tally might be lower than 2019, the expectation is for a majority government. Consequently, investments are anticipated based on this assumption, he said.