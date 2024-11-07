Foreign Investors Lapped Up Nifty Options Even As They Sold Rs 1.37 Lakh Crore In Cash Markets

Foreign portfolio investors took up positions on the Nifty Options that saw open interest increase by 7.37 lakh contracts since Sept. 27, when the index hit an all-time high, according to the data disclosed by the National Stock Exchange of India. The increase in positions by the FPIs coincided with the unwinding of the long positions in the Nifty Futures by Rs 22,464 crore. At the end of Nov. 6, foreign investors held open interest ...