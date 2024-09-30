Foreign Investors Inject Rs 57,359 Crore Into Indian Equities In September

Foreign investors injected Rs 57,359 crore into Indian equities in September, marking the highest inflow in nine months, primarily due to a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

This influx has pushed foreign portfolio investment in Indian equities beyond the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in 2024, according to data from the depositories.

Looking ahead, foreign portfolio investor inflows are expected to remain strong, supported by global interest rate reductions and India's robust economic fundamentals. However, the Reserve Bank of India's decisions on inflation management and liquidity will be crucial for maintaining this positive trend, according to Robin Arya, founder and chief executive officer of the research firm GoalFi.

According to the data, FPIs made a net investment of Rs 57,359 crore in equities until Sept. 27, with one trading session still left this month.

This was the highest net inflow since December 2023, when the FPIs had invested Rs 66,135 crore in equities.