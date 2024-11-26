Foreign Outflows Explained: FPI Selling Not Alarming As Market Size Grows

Foreign investors broke their longest selling streak in Indian equities on Monday, Nov. 25, after selling a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore from the secondary markets, according to NSDL data.

Amid the selling, October also recorded the largest-ever monthly selling at Rs 1.14 lakh crore of net sells, surpassing the Rs 65,816 crore observed in March 2020.

That came as India's Sensex and Nifty fell more than 10% from their September highs, driven by concerns over foreign outflows and weak corporate earnings.

While the absolute figures seem staggering, the total outflows made up for less than 2% of the value of assets held by FPIs before the selling began.

Even as the net outflows stood larger than those during the Covid-19 sell-off, Indian markets have grown considerably since then, with the Nifty 50 doubling from pre-Covid levels.