Foreign Investors Flock To Financial Services, Fuelling $3.2-Billion Inflow In September

Foreign investors returned to the financial services sector in September, driving the highest foreign fund inflows in 10 months, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. Overseas investors injected $3.2 billion into the financial services sector, contributing to a total of $6.8 billion pumped into Indian equities.This marked the largest inflow since December 2023, when FPIs funnelled $7.9 billion, as per data co...