NDTV ProfitMarketsForeign Investors Flock To Financial Services, Fuelling $3.2-Billion Inflow In September
ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign Investors Flock To Financial Services, Fuelling $3.2-Billion Inflow In September

Strong foreign inflows into financial services sector drove the NSE Nifty Financial Services Index up 3.6% in September.

07 Oct 2024, 07:24 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Foreign investors returned in force to India's financial services sector in September, driving $3.2 billion in FPI inflows, the largest monthly investment in the sector in 10 months. (Representative Image of dollar currency notes. Image Source: Pixabay)</p></div>
Foreign investors returned in force to India's financial services sector in September, driving $3.2 billion in FPI inflows, the largest monthly investment in the sector in 10 months. (Representative Image of dollar currency notes. Image Source: Pixabay)
Foreign investors returned to the financial services sector in September, driving the highest foreign fund inflows in 10 months, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. Overseas investors injected $3.2 billion into the financial services sector, contributing to a total of $6.8 billion pumped into Indian equities.This marked the largest inflow since December 2023, when FPIs funnelled $7.9 billion, as per data co...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT