Foreign Investments In Indian Equities Could Hit $100 Billion, Says JPMorgan

Market dynamics are also contributing to this influx of foreign capital. An increase in primary and secondary market issuances is seen as necessary to manage liquidity and prevent overvaluation in the secondary market. There is significant demand from both active and passive investors as India gains prominence in global indices like the MSCI, where it is inching closer to China’s weightage. "As India’s weight in global indices increases, we expect even more interest from international investors," said Batra.

The adaptability and innovation within the Indian market, particularly in technology and financial literacy, are considered key drivers of long-term growth. Investment themes such as electric vehicles, infrastructure, and semiconductors are gaining traction, supported by government initiatives. "The focus on innovation and the government’s supportive policies make these sectors particularly attractive for long-term investments," he said.

Despite concerns over high valuations in sectors like power and infrastructure, the historical performance of sectors such as FMCG and private banks suggests that high valuations do not necessarily hinder growth, according to Batra. The focus remains on sectors with potential for innovation and long-term development. "While valuations are high, the growth potential in these sectors justifies the premiums," he said.