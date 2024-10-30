FII Sell-Off Not Abating Anytime Soon, Says This Market Veteran

Foreign institutional investors are in no mood to stop selling in Indian markets, Emkay Investment Managers Chief Investment Officer Manish Sonthalia said in an interview with NDTV Profit. Traders attempt to justify FII actions with various reasons, such as China's rebalancing, but FIIs are unlikely to return to India in November, he stated while discussing the outlook for the upcoming month.

So far in October, foreign portfolio investors have offloaded Rs 88,818 crore worth of Indian equities, according to data on National Securities Depository Ltd.

The key thing to watch out for are flows from systematic investment plans in the first week of November. Observing the direction of these flows is also crucial. If mid- or small-cap segments get flow, markets can hope that India is well positioned to rise, Sonthalia said.

Given the recent 7–8% correction in the NSE Nifty 50 and further corrections in the mid- and small-cap indices, the question of retail investors' faith in Indian markets arises. Should their confidence waver, the market's foundation will crumble. Investment from retail investors is the lifeline for India, as rising geopolitical tension, the China stimulus announcement, and the US election are all pointing towards uncertainty, he said.