Foreign Inflows Into Indian Debt Tops Rs 1 Lakh Crore, Equity Lags On Valuation Concerns

Overseas investors were more attracted to Indian sovereign debt papers than to the equity, given the valuation premium and muted first-quarter earnings.

Net inflows into the debt market topped Rs 1 lakh crore on Friday and currently stand at Rs 1,00,100 crore, according to the data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day. This is the highest yearly inflow into domestic bonds since 2017.

The flows are buoyed by the domestic gilt inclusion in JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s benchmark emerging-market index. The chain reaction for other inclusions has already begun; as Bloomberg said, it will include the India Fully Accessible Route bonds in its Emerging Market Local Currency Government Index and related indices. This will be done in a phased manner over 10 months from Jan. 31, 2025.

This year, the inflows into the debt market have pushed the yield on various tenure bonds lower as demand for safe assets continues to climb.