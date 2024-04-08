Force Motors Shares Hit Record High After Robust March Sales, Production

Shares of Force Motors Ltd. extended a rally for the seventh consecutive trading session, their longest stretch of gains in eight months after its production and sales grew in March.

Total production increased 30.2% from the year ago period and stood at 3,152 units, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Domestic sales also rose 33.8% on a yearly basis to 3,248 units, while its exports jumped 296% to 420 units.